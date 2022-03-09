AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppFolio from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stephens upgraded AppFolio from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppFolio presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.50.

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $114.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3,823.94 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.27. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $103.63 and a 1 year high of $150.78.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). AppFolio had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AppFolio will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other AppFolio news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $1,000,109.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,249,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,223,000 after purchasing an additional 33,995 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in AppFolio by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,025,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,503,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its position in AppFolio by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 697,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,104,000 after acquiring an additional 127,679 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in AppFolio by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 405,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Long Walk Management LP lifted its position in AppFolio by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 358,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,429,000 after acquiring an additional 97,210 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

