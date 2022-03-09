Glencore’s (GLEN) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 490 ($6.42) price target on the natural resources company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.90% from the company’s previous close.

GLEN has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.16) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.21) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.90) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.57) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 470.63 ($6.17).

Shares of Glencore stock opened at GBX 476.20 ($6.24) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 412.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 263.50 ($3.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 490 ($6.42). The company has a market cap of £62.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.19.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

