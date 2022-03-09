Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Issued By Piper Sandler

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.70). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CARA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $11.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $626.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.05. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.27.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 13.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 12.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 52.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

