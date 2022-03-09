Brokers Issue Forecasts for Flywire Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) – William Blair lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flywire in a research report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.06). William Blair also issued estimates for Flywire’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $51.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 million. The firm’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FLYW. Raymond James upgraded Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Flywire in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Flywire stock opened at $25.69 on Monday. Flywire has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,322,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 337.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,094,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,767,000 after buying an additional 2,386,350 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 487.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,827,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,573,000 after buying an additional 1,516,892 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter worth about $55,596,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,603,000. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $121,377.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 2,300 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 390,944 shares of company stock worth $14,250,948 in the last three months.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

