Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Holley in a report released on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Sundby forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Holley’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HLLY. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Holley stock opened at $13.62 on Monday. Holley has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $14.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.59 million. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLLY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Holley in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,547,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Holley during the 3rd quarter worth $51,781,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Holley in the 4th quarter worth about $29,392,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Holley by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,632,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the third quarter valued at $19,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $33,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

