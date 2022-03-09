Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for IsoPlexis Corp Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:ISO)

IsoPlexis Corp (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of IsoPlexis in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.54). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for IsoPlexis’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.16) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of IsoPlexis in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IsoPlexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Shares of ISO stock opened at $4.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.64. IsoPlexis has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $16.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter valued at $22,579,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Northpond Ventures LLC acquired a new position in shares of IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,920,000. 37.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

