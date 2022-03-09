AcuityAds (ATY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect AcuityAds to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ATY opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. AcuityAds has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The stock has a market cap of $152.44 million and a P/E ratio of 13.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.72.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ATY. Zacks Investment Research cut AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AcuityAds in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on AcuityAds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TD Securities upgraded AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on AcuityAds from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AcuityAds presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the third quarter worth $156,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of AcuityAds by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 21,741 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AcuityAds by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the third quarter worth $543,000. 18.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AcuityAds Company Profile (Get Rating)

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.