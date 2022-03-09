DocuSign (DOCU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DOCU opened at $91.98 on Wednesday. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $90.90 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.59, a PEG ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.04 and a 200-day moving average of $203.69.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $1,779,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Wedbush cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.28.

About DocuSign (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.