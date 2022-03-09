DocuSign (DOCU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of DOCU opened at $91.98 on Wednesday. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $90.90 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.59, a PEG ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.04 and a 200-day moving average of $203.69.
In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $1,779,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Wedbush cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.28.
About DocuSign (Get Rating)
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
