Endeavour Silver (EDR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Endeavour Silver to post earnings of C$0.07 per share for the quarter.

Shares of EDR opened at C$6.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 25.26. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of C$4.28 and a 1 year high of C$9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.64.

EDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

