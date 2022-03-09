Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €32.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been given a €32.00 ($34.78) target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($40.22) price objective on Renault in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($44.57) price objective on Renault in a research note on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($67.39) price objective on Renault in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($48.91) price objective on Renault in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €49.00 ($53.26) price objective on Renault in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €41.54 ($45.15).

EPA RNO opened at €21.31 ($23.16) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is €31.61. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($80.12) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($109.46).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

