Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Polymetal International (LON:POLY)

Polymetal International (LON:POLY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.55) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 443.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on POLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “suspended” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.34) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.00) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.38) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($21.62) to GBX 1,400 ($18.34) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,195 ($15.66).

Shares of LON:POLY opened at GBX 92.02 ($1.21) on Monday. Polymetal International has a 12-month low of GBX 92.02 ($1.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,737 ($22.76). The company has a market capitalization of £435.83 million and a PE ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,012.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,245.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

