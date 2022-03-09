Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €97.00 Price Target

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) received a €97.00 ($105.43) target price from equities research analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SAX. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($97.83) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.40 ($83.04) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.00 ($93.48) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays set a €83.00 ($90.22) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €92.00 ($100.00) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €85.34 ($92.76).

Shares of ETR SAX opened at €64.95 ($70.60) on Monday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €62.10 ($67.50) and a 52-week high of €76.05 ($82.66). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €67.68 and a 200 day moving average price of €69.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a PE ratio of 106.45.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

