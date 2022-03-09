LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €144.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) received a €144.00 ($156.52) price target from stock analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($157.61) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($171.74) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($163.04) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($141.30) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €158.80 ($172.61) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LEG Immobilien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €143.97 ($156.49).

LEG Immobilien stock opened at €107.85 ($117.23) on Monday. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €75.17 ($81.71) and a 12 month high of €98.50 ($107.07). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €115.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of €123.74.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

