Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SHOO. Loop Capital raised Steven Madden from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Steven Madden from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $34.92 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.20.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $578.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.