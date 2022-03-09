Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SHOO. Loop Capital raised Steven Madden from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Steven Madden from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $34.92 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.20.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $578.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.