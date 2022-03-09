Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Intrusion from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTZ opened at $3.79 on Friday. Intrusion has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intrusion by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 23,358 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the third quarter worth approximately $368,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Intrusion by 59.2% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 323,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 120,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

