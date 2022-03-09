Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Imperial Oil Ltd. (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $56.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 64,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 423,865 shares.The stock last traded at $46.22 and had previously closed at $45.99.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IMO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Imperial Oil to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.67.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

