James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Trading 6.5% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.5% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $23.17 and last traded at $23.17. 5,109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 372,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

Specifically, CFO Sarah C. Doran acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $96,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Adam Abram acquired 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $489,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 78,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,128 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JRVR shares. TheStreet cut shares of James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, James River Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $833.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.02.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.93). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $207.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. James River Group’s payout ratio is -23.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of James River Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 261,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,693,000 after purchasing an additional 151,962 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 21.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,152,000 after purchasing an additional 60,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of James River Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $619,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

James River Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

