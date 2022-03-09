Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 88,776 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,126,397 shares.The stock last traded at $23.31 and had previously closed at $22.08.

The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.32. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 46.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VET shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$15.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 94,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

