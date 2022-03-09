Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $20.98, but opened at $22.00. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 36,849 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $190,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOVA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.72.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $65.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.66 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 57.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,269,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,237,000 after buying an additional 4,231,302 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 211.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,007,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,139,000 after buying an additional 1,362,613 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,122,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,011,000 after acquiring an additional 852,226 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,058,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,338,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,137,000 after purchasing an additional 662,987 shares in the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.