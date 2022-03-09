AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $16.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AvidXchange traded as low as 8.00 and last traded at 8.04, with a volume of 11688 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 8.73.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 22.78.

The business’s 50-day moving average is 11.17.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

