STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. STORE Capital traded as low as $28.66 and last traded at $28.80, with a volume of 23778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.14.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 49.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 16.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 10.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.28.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.56 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 154.00%.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

