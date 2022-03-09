Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Down 10.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) traded down 10.3% during trading on Monday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $80.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hibbett Sports traded as low as $43.54 and last traded at $44.03. 22,097 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 427,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.06.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HIBB. StockNews.com cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.
In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele bought 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $146,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.25. The company has a market capitalization of $605.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.03.
Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Hibbett Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)
Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.
