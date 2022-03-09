Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Down 10.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) traded down 10.3% during trading on Monday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $80.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hibbett Sports traded as low as $43.54 and last traded at $44.03. 22,097 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 427,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.06.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HIBB. StockNews.com cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele bought 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $146,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,476,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the third quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 86,040.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 67.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.25. The company has a market capitalization of $605.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.03.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Hibbett Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

