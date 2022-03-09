China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Short Interest Down 20.9% in February

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,638,100 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the January 31st total of 23,565,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,272.9 days.
CICHF opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. China Construction Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71.
China Construction Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
