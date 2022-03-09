Short Interest in DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Increases By 27.9%

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the January 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of DBSDY stock opened at $91.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.22. DBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $81.58 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DBSDY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

