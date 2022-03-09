Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report released on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rush Street Interactive’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

RSI opened at $7.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.10. Rush Street Interactive has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 2.23.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $130.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Rush Street Interactive’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 502,307 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 94,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 55,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $470,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 186,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 2,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after buying an additional 876,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Street Interactive (Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.