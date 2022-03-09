Surface Oncology, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share (NASDAQ:SURF)

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Surface Oncology in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.49). Wedbush also issued estimates for Surface Oncology’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.58) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.24) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SURF. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

NASDAQ:SURF opened at $2.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $126.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.55. Surface Oncology has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 9.79.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.44). Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 56.34% and a negative net margin of 2,920.92%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 9.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 23.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 12.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 22.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

