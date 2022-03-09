Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.70) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.55) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

NYSE TDOC opened at $63.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.41. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $58.05 and a twelve month high of $206.17.

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,842 shares of company stock worth $1,234,042. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 32.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,176,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.9% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 16,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after buying an additional 1,109,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 70.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,009 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

