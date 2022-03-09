AFC Gamma (AFCG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect AFC Gamma to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AFCG stock opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $21.52. AFC Gamma has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.29%. This is a boost from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AFC Gamma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFCG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AFC Gamma by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,624,000 after purchasing an additional 146,887 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AFC Gamma by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 81,051 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 142.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 114,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 67,020 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 4th quarter worth $1,476,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 39,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

