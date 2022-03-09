Rivian (RIVN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Rivian to post earnings of -1.58 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24. The company had revenue of 1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.03 million. On average, analysts expect Rivian to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rivian alerts:

Shares of RIVN stock opened at 42.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of 69.34. Rivian has a 52 week low of 39.86 and a 52 week high of 179.47.

RIVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Rivian in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rivian from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Rivian in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 115.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.