Vitru (VTRU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VTRU opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. Vitru has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $362.03 million, a P/E ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vitru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

