WPP plc (LON:WPP) Insider Mark Read Sells 47,862 Shares of Stock

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) insider Mark Read sold 47,862 shares of WPP stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 923 ($12.09), for a total transaction of £441,766.26 ($578,834.20).

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 947.80 ($12.42) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,142.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,069.87. The company has a market capitalization of £10.83 billion and a PE ratio of 18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.75. WPP plc has a 52 week low of GBX 868.80 ($11.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.14).

Get WPP alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a GBX 18.70 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from WPP’s previous dividend of $12.50. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is 0.50%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WPP shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,045 ($13.69) to GBX 1,185 ($15.53) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.31) price target on WPP in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,475 ($19.33) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WPP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,323.67 ($17.34).

WPP Company Profile (Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.