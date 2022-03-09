Richard Gibbs Buys 200,000 Shares of Filtronic plc (LON:FTC) Stock

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Rating) insider Richard Gibbs bought 200,000 shares of Filtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($26,205.45).

Shares of Filtronic stock opened at GBX 10.25 ($0.13) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 11.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 11.33. Filtronic plc has a 12 month low of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 13.50 ($0.18). The stock has a market capitalization of £22.01 million and a P/E ratio of 25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Filtronic plc designs, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications products for mobile telecommunications infrastructure, defense and aerospace, and public safety market sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It provides mmWave transceiver modules; RF conditioning equipment, including antenna sharing, cross-band, and in-band combiners, as well as custom filters and combiners; tower top amplifiers; and microwave and mmWave components comprising GaN amplifiers, microwave and mmWave filters and diplexers, E-band power amplifiers, and data links.

