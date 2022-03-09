Richard Gibbs Buys 200,000 Shares of Filtronic plc (LON:FTC) Stock

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Rating) insider Richard Gibbs bought 200,000 shares of Filtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($26,205.45).
Shares of Filtronic stock opened at GBX 10.25 ($0.13) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 11.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 11.33. Filtronic plc has a 12 month low of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 13.50 ($0.18). The stock has a market capitalization of £22.01 million and a P/E ratio of 25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.82.
About Filtronic (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
Receive News & Ratings for Filtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.