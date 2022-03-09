Brokers Set Expectations for Zai Lab Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Zai Lab in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang anticipates that the company will earn ($1.37) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zai Lab’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.39) EPS.

ZLAB has been the topic of several other reports. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.71.

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $36.71 on Monday. Zai Lab has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $181.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.43.

In other news, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $102,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $50,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 5.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 7.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 79.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the second quarter worth $891,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Zai Lab by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

