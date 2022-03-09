Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Signify Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Tassan now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Signify Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $181.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.26 million. Signify Health had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.40%. Signify Health’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Shares of SGFY opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 136.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.22. Signify Health has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $31.91.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Signify Health by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,010,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,338 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Signify Health by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,525,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,577,000 after purchasing an additional 601,657 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Signify Health by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,525,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,969,000 after purchasing an additional 601,657 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Signify Health by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,294,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,995,000 after purchasing an additional 35,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Signify Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,092,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,759,000 after purchasing an additional 31,915 shares in the last quarter.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

