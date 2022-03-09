Insider Buying: National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider Purchases 14 Shares of Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating) insider John Pettigrew bought 14 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,107 ($14.50) per share, for a total transaction of £154.98 ($203.07).
John Pettigrew also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 7th, John Pettigrew purchased 14 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,060 ($13.89) per share, for a total transaction of £148.40 ($194.44).
Shares of NG stock opened at GBX 1,112.40 ($14.58) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,083.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,006.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of GBX 805.40 ($10.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,147.40 ($15.03). The company has a market capitalization of £40.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24.
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.
