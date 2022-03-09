Insider Buying: National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider Purchases 14 Shares of Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating) insider John Pettigrew bought 14 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,107 ($14.50) per share, for a total transaction of £154.98 ($203.07).

John Pettigrew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 7th, John Pettigrew purchased 14 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,060 ($13.89) per share, for a total transaction of £148.40 ($194.44).

Shares of NG stock opened at GBX 1,112.40 ($14.58) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,083.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,006.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of GBX 805.40 ($10.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,147.40 ($15.03). The company has a market capitalization of £40.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24.

A number of research firms have commented on NG. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of National Grid to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,040 ($13.63) to GBX 1,100 ($14.41) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,051.30 ($13.77).

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

