AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ACM. KeyCorp upped their price target on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Argus upped their price target on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $72.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.32 and its 200-day moving average is $69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.74, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49. AECOM has a 52 week low of $58.36 and a 52 week high of $78.62.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of AECOM by 5.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of AECOM by 77.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 43,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 18,775 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 88.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 786,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,636,000 after purchasing an additional 369,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of AECOM by 13.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 247,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,661,000 after purchasing an additional 29,273 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 0.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

