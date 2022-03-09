Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$70.00 at TD Securities

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 39.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TECK.B. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$64.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$35.00 target price (down previously from C$40.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.05.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK.B stock opened at C$50.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.20. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$21.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.