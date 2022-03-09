Target (NYSE:TGT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.05.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $208.81 on Wednesday. Target has a 12 month low of $176.68 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $100.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Target will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Target by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 31,457 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. BetterWealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. Finally, Siena Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

