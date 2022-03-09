First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Midwest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.42.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.17.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 25.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMBI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 378.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

