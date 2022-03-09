First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Midwest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.42.
Shares of NASDAQ FMBI opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.17.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMBI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 378.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.
