Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $129.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Visteon Corp. operates as an automotive supplier engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of innovative climate, electronic, interior and lighting products for vehicle manufacturers. Products offered by the Company includes climate systems, powertrain control systems, engine induction systems, cockpit modules, front and rear lighting systems, engine management systems, and electronic products comprising integrated solutions, audio and infotainment, analog/digital instrument cluster, displays, control panel. Markets served by the Company include original equipment manufacturers and automotive aftermarket. Visteon Corp. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

Get Visteon alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Visteon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.50.

VC opened at $100.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.54. Visteon has a 12-month low of $91.59 and a 12-month high of $136.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 69.53 and a beta of 1.93.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $1.61. Visteon had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Visteon will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Visteon by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Visteon by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Visteon by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Visteon by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Visteon by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,836,000 after acquiring an additional 9,668 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visteon (VC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.