SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.36.

SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average of $45.86. SailPoint Technologies has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $63.36. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.98 and a beta of 1.81.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $160,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 6,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $268,057.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,601 shares of company stock worth $4,614,226 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

