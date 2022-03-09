Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Interface, Inc. is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet, which it markets under the Interface and FLOR brands. The Company is committed to the goal of sustainability and doing business in ways that minimize the impact on the environment while enhancing shareholder value. Interface is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet. Their heritage began with the invention of the first carpet tile approximately 50 years ago by a Dutch company called Heuga, now part of InterfaceFLOR. From that spark of invention, they have continued to innovate, giving the award-winning modular carpet design, pioneering environmental practices and ground-breaking manufacturing technology. Their products are designed for a wide range of commercial environments including corporate, healthcare, education, retail, hospitality and government. We continue to lead the industry in environmental achievement and the exploration of environmentally efficient products and processes. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Interface from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Interface stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $772.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Interface has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $18.03.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $339.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.67 million. Interface had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interface will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Interface by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 26,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Interface by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,484,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,280,000 after acquiring an additional 244,770 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Interface by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 26,941 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Interface by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Interface by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 256,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

