Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PRFT. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Perficient from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Perficient stock opened at $102.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.80, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.56. Perficient has a 52 week low of $57.01 and a 52 week high of $153.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.17 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly acquired 399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Perficient by 2.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 442,475 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $51,194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,868 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Perficient by 8.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $27,578,000 after buying an additional 26,759 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Perficient in the third quarter worth about $1,549,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Perficient by 19.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,603 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $17,657,000 after buying an additional 24,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Perficient by 7.0% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,151 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $6,630,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

