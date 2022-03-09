SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.81 Million

Analysts expect SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S – Get Rating) to report $60.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SentinelOne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SentinelOne will report full year sales of $200.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $199.70 million to $200.39 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $317.92 million, with estimates ranging from $200.00 million to $352.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SentinelOne.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 140.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on S shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

In related news, Director Charlene T. Begley bought 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.80 per share, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $2,690,544.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 462,761 shares of company stock valued at $21,740,122 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,046,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,225 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 3,120,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,713 shares during the period. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,295,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,950,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,323,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $78.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.62.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

