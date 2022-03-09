Head-To-Head Analysis: Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) and salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Rating) and salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amesite and salesforce.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amesite $60,000.00 222.05 -$4.17 million N/A N/A salesforce.com $26.49 billion 7.14 $1.44 billion $1.50 128.05

salesforce.com has higher revenue and earnings than Amesite.

Volatility & Risk

Amesite has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, salesforce.com has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Amesite and salesforce.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amesite N/A N/A N/A salesforce.com 5.45% 4.76% 3.02%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.4% of Amesite shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of salesforce.com shares are held by institutional investors. 42.6% of Amesite shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of salesforce.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Amesite and salesforce.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amesite 0 0 0 0 N/A salesforce.com 0 6 31 1 2.87

salesforce.com has a consensus price target of $304.68, suggesting a potential upside of 58.62%. Given salesforce.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe salesforce.com is more favorable than Amesite.

Summary

salesforce.com beats Amesite on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amesite (Get Rating)

Amesite Inc., an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About salesforce.com (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform. The firm also provides guidance, support, training, and advisory services. The company was founded by Marc Russell Benioff, Parker Harris, David Moellenhoff and Frank Dominguez in February 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

