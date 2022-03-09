Pacifico Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:PAFOU) Lock-Up Period Will End on March 14th

Pacifico Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:PAFOU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, March 14th. Pacifico Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 14th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ PAFOU opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. Pacifico Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $10.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Pacifico Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,415,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Pacifico Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,415,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pacifico Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,654,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pacifico Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,283,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Pacifico Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,256,000.

