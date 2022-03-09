Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Price Down 5% on Analyst Downgrade

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) was down 5% during trading on Monday after Macquarie lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $23.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line traded as low as $16.45 and last traded at $16.52. Approximately 526,132 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 22,388,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.39.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NCLH. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,415,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,948,000 after buying an additional 288,595 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.7% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at $1,869,000. Fluent Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 268.2% in the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 86,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 63,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 135,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 11,605 shares in the last quarter. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average of $23.31.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 87.97% and a negative net margin of 695.48%. The business had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

