Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after National Bankshares lowered their price target on the stock from C$65.00 to C$55.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Tecsys traded as low as C$31.03 and last traded at C$31.33, with a volume of 20230 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.86.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TCS. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Tecsys from C$70.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$64.00 price target on shares of Tecsys in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Tecsys alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$469.07 million and a P/E ratio of 100.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$40.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$49.39.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.