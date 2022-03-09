Arcellx Inc’s (NASDAQ:ACLX) Quiet Period To End on March 16th

Arcellx’s (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, March 16th. Arcellx had issued 8,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 4th. The total size of the offering was $123,750,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During Arcellx’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACLX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACLX opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. Arcellx has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $19.92.

Arcellx Inc is a biotechnology company reimagining cell therapy through the development of innovative immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. Arcellx Inc is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.