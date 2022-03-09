ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Trading Up 14.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) were up 14.3% on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $16.50. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. ProPetro traded as high as $16.06 and last traded at $15.86. Approximately 28,475 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 941,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.88.
PUMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. R. F. Lafferty increased their price target on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $357,630.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.06. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 2.71.
ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $246.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.27 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ProPetro Company Profile (NYSE:PUMP)
ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProPetro (PUMP)
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.