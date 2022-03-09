ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Trading Up 14.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) were up 14.3% on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $16.50. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. ProPetro traded as high as $16.06 and last traded at $15.86. Approximately 28,475 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 941,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.88.

PUMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. R. F. Lafferty increased their price target on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $357,630.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 44,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ProPetro by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,654,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,147 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ProPetro by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 568,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 182,689 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in ProPetro by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in ProPetro by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.06. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 2.71.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $246.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.27 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

